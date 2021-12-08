Observer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $373,148.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $26.81 million and $373,148.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

