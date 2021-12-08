Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OCUL opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $506.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 299,848 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,321,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

