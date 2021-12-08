Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
OCUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of OCUL opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $506.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $24.30.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 299,848 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,321,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.