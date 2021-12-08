Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.530-$-0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Okta also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.240 EPS.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $9.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.03. The stock had a trading volume of 145,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,016. Okta has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.43 and a 200 day moving average of $242.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights upped their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.25.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

