Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $47,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.87. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

