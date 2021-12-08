Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce sales of $39.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.70 million and the highest is $39.50 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $32.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $135.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $136.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $213.87 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $214.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

