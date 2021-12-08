Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,073.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 585,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 30.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after acquiring an additional 527,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

