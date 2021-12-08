Oliver G. Brewer III Buys 4,000 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,017,000 after purchasing an additional 545,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

