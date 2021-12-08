Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.40 Million

Brokerages expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to announce sales of $595.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $605.50 million and the lowest is $585.30 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $331.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.67. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

