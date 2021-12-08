OneMain Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.88 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $10.88 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

NYSE OMF opened at $51.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.97. OneMain has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in OneMain by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after buying an additional 619,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

