ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 1.7% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OKE opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

