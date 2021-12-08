OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Up 7.4%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 4,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 354,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $929.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after buying an additional 1,750,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after buying an additional 106,889 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after buying an additional 852,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

