Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.