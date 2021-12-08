Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,180 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,085,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,238. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

