Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

OPY stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $603.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is presently 4.52%.

In related news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.