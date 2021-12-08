Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €11.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ORA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.56) price objective on Orange in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.35) target price on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.15) price objective on Orange in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.27 ($13.78).

Shares of ORA stock opened at €9.28 ($10.42) on Monday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($17.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.69.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

