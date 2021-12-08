Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,509,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of THC opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.55. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,444 shares of company stock worth $9,646,205 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.