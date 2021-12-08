Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 29.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.2% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $310.33 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.45 and a 200 day moving average of $276.04.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

