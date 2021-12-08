Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,707 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

