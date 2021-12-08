Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 592 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Capri by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,729 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 9.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 360,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capri by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,634,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.