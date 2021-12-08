Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 610 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after acquiring an additional 362,589 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after acquiring an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

