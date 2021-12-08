Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.63.

In related news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.38. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.