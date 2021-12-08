Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.57 Million

Analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report sales of $139.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the lowest is $131.13 million. Orion Group reported sales of $170.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $578.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

ORN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 million, a P/E ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

