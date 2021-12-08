Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report sales of $122.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.60 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $461.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $462.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $488.45 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $490.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 1,670 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rice Doug purchased 1,400 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.04. 138,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

