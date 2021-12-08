Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,408 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 375.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.