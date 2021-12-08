Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 145.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.