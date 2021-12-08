Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,585 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7,846.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $87.51.

