Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Down 3.8%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.76 and last traded at $82.73. 22,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,848,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $217,443,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Overstock.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 338,183 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $26,781,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,723,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.