Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,022. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In related news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

