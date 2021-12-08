Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.36 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.670 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 217,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,238. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.