Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,148 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hess Midstream worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 17.0% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $879.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.00. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.71%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

