Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 1,202 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in CDK Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,454,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK Global stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

