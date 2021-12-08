Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after buying an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $877,043,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,264,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Loews by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152,390 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Loews by 3.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,066,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

