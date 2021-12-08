Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,450 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 592,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

