PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

