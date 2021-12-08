PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 685 ($9.08) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.28) to GBX 760 ($10.08) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.24) to GBX 730 ($9.68) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PageGroup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 641.67 ($8.51).

LON PAGE opened at GBX 679.46 ($9.01) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 655.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 623.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 429.40 ($5.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 691 ($9.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 62.78.

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.99), for a total transaction of £203,400 ($269,725.50).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

