PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of PagerDuty worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 2,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

