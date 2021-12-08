PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $48.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $33.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $520,203.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 170.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

