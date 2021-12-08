Palmer Knight Co Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 58,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,387. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $605.44 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $363.00 and a 12 month high of $614.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $557.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.16.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

