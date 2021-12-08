Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Reduced by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 2.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $52,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $526.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,601. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.53 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.77 and a 200-day moving average of $440.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

