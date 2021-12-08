Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 14,555 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $207,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $238,750.95.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $287,124.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $252,268.80.

On Friday, November 19th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 71,115 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $949,385.25.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $246,350.91.

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $390,336.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16.

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,811. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $873.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

