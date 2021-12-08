Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($7.09) to GBX 630 ($8.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 579.60 ($7.69).

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 542 ($7.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 429.14 ($5.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 578 ($7.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 539.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 536.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.90 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,812.60).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

