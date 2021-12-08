Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 19,607 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 85.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 54,276 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 124,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,066,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.