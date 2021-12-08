Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Alkermes worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Alkermes by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 125,155 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,485,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

