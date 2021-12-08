Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 87,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

