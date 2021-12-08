Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Palomar worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 15.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $118,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

