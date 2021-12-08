Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,588 shares of company stock valued at $377,280. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

