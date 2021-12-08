Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

