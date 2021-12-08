Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,407,464 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $261.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

