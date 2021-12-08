Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,639.41.

Shopify stock opened at $1,520.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,483.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,462.63. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

