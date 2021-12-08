Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 718.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,525 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

IHI stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62.

